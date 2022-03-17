Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $11.71

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

