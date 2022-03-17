Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) PT at €166.30

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €166.30 ($182.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($171.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €7.55 ($8.30) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €162.15 ($178.19). 846,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 1 year high of €163.35 ($179.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €152.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €147.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

