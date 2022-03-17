Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $52.38

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.12%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

