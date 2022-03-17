Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $96.45

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 124.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

