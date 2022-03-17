Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $383.46

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.46.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $325.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.26. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $261.21 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.