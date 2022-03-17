Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) PT at $6.63

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.