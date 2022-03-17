Brokerages Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Target Price at $89.00

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

