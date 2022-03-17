Brokers Set Expectations for National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $76.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.