BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BRP Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BRP Group by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

