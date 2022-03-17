Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.16

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.16 and last traded at C$20.96, with a volume of 1740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.96.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$670.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

