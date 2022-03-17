BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen Buys 6,500 Shares

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Allen acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.84. BTCS Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
