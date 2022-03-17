Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

BURL stock opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.25.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,770,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

