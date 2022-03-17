Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $4.01. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 59,421 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

