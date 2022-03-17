Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells $547,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.