Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells $547,600.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

