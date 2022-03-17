Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives $177.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.79.

CRNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 245 ($3.19) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.87) to GBX 227 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

