Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 7487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $641.53 million, a PE ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.