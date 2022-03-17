Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $808.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Caleres by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

