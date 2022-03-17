California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,169 shares of company stock worth $29,026,464 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 36.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 356.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

