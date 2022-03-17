Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $654.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

