Camping World (CWH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Camping World (NYSE: CWH) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Camping World had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Camping World had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $40.00.

2/24/2022 – Camping World had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $58.00.

2/23/2022 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. 1,943,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,305. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $8,145,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Camping World by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

