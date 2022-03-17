Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $60.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.
Smartsheet stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65.
In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
