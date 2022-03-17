Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.71. 1,053,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

