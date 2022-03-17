Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading 3.1% Higher

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.07 and last traded at $60.65. 177,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,166,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

