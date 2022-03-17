Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 136,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,151,099 shares.The stock last traded at $75.93 and had previously closed at $76.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.