CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CVVUF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

