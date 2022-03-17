Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canon will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.