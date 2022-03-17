Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Major Shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd Sells 10,500,000 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,344 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 816,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

