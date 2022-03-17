Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $484,000 in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.34% of Moringa Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACA stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

