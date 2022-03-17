Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases Shares of 250 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $840.23 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $911.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $933.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,437 shares of company stock valued at $603,465,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

