CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 14th

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CanWel Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.37. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92.

DBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.11.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

