CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

