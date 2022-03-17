CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,558 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Unity Software by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

