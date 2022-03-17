CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,055 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

