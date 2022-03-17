CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

