CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST opened at $396.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.42 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

