CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 72.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

