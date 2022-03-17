Carbon Price Hits $0.0590 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $79,560.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,706,771 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

