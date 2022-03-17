Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.
