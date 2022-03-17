Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.51 and last traded at C$7.49. 137,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,347,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.