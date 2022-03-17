Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50.

CJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CJ opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.77. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.