Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

CJT opened at C$154.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$144.14 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$181.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$222.18.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

