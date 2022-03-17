CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,128. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

