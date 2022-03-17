CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 104,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,236. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.18. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarLotz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CarLotz by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 259,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CarLotz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CarLotz by 1,148.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 472,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CarLotz by 3,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 486,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

