Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 100,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

