Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 250,257 shares trading hands.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

The company has a market cap of $118.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

