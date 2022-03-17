Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $417,985.56 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $417,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

