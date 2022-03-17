Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 38.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

