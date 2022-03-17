Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of CSLT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Castlight Health (Get Rating)
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
