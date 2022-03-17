Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

