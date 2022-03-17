Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79,910 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

