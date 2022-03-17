Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 98,984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 660,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

